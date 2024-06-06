PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 11 to be played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

USA will face Pakistan in Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on June 6 at 9:00 PM IST. USA, having played one match already, aims to secure the top spot, while Pakistan will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Live streaming details

When to watch the USA vs Pakistan game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The USA vs Pakistan game of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 9:00 PM (IST) on Thursday, June 6.

Where will the USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The USA vs Pakistan match is set to take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Where to watch live streaming of USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Star Sports Network has the telecasting rights for the entire T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

USA and Canada played a high-scoring thriller in Dallas, with the hosts chasing down 195 in the 18th over. In contrast, the following game between Nepal and the Netherlands was a low-scoring affair. Since this will be the first day game in Dallas, the pitch might not be very batter-friendly, but it should still favor batters more than New York's pacer-friendly pitches.

Weather report

According to weather.com, the morning at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium is expected to be bright and sunny, with clear skies and temperatures around 35°C.

Predicted playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nitish Kumar, Jasdeep Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan