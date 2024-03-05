Rani Mukerji reveals box office failure of Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera impacted YRF a lot, Aditya Chopra refused to...

Without naming the films, Rani Mukerji recalled the phase when Yash Raj Films delivered three back-to-back box office failures, including Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera,

Rani Mukerji opened up about her husband-producer Aditya Chopra suffering major losses in 2022 and revealed that there was a phase of depression in Yash Raj Films. One of the biggest production houses of Bollywood had three major flops in 2022- Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.

Rani Mukerji revealed that during the pandemic, Aditya was given a good deal to release these films on digital platforms, but he waited for cinemas to open up. Rani talked about YRF's gloomy days at FICCI Frames 2024. After inaugurating the three-day gala event, Rani had an interactive session with Rajeev Masand.

In the session, Rani spoke about how the COVID pandemic impacted the cinema and how Aditya suffered three major setbacks. Without naming the titles, Rani said, "There were makers who were releasing films on OTT, and I see my husband calm and composed with the conviction, saying that 'These films are made for theatrical, for a large audience to enjoy, and I want to release these films in theatres'. Rani also said, "He was being offered, a lot of money to release on OTT, and it was a complete business call, where it would be a win-win situation for the OTT platform and the the producer, where he could be making profits, by releasing straight on OTT."

Here's Rani Mukerji at FICCI Frames 2024

Rani lauded Aditya Chopra for 'taking the brave decision' of releasing these films in cinemas, but they all flopped. Rani Mukerji emphasised the dull phase at YRF, and added, "Post-pandemic the content consumption of the audience changed due to OTT. All these films that failed at the box office, took a complete hit. None of the films did well. And there was complete depression. People were sad in our company."

Rani expressed that after a disastrous 2022, Aditya Chopra bounced back as a producer with Pathaan, "Pathaan changed the entire phase of Yash Raj Films, and it became biggest the highest-grossing film (of the production house). So, jab bhagvan deta hai toh chhapar phaad ke deta hai. God tests you, and Adi had the courage to follow his conviction." At last, Rani concluded, "As a colleague, I completely salute that, because that was commendable."