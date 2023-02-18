'Ranbir Kapoor nangi baatein karta hai’: Co-star reveals shocking secrets about Barfi actor

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is a superb actor and he has regularly left audience impressed with his performance in the films. Now, veteran actor Piyush Mishra has praised Ranbir Kapoor and said that he is impressed by the Kapoor scion. Piyush Mishra also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor indulges in dirty talks on the sets.

Speaking to ETimes, Piyush, who has worked with Ranbir in Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015) opened up about his experiences with the actor.

"Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bohot badhiya actor hai pehli baat toh, bohot badhiya jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baat cheet karne me bada mazza aata hai. Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai, bada mujhe intrigue karta hai… Imtiaz purana sathi tha, Tamasha was a three-day shoot and I was done in a day,” he said.

In Tamasha, Piyush Mishra had played the role of a storyteller, while in Rockstar he played the role of the owner of a music firm.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan.