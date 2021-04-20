'Shameless': Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt massively trolled for taking trip to Maldives amid Maharashtra lockdown

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Monday were snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving the city to holiday at Bollywood's favourite destination since last year, the island nation of the Maldives.

The lovebirds jetted off from Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra that was announced last week in the wake of a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir, both recently recovered from COVID-19.

After photos and pictures of the B-town couple arriving at the Mumbai airport surfaced on the internet, netizens trolled them for running away from all the chaos and not using their influence to extend help. Some even went to the extent of calling them 'bhagode' (deserters) for leaving the nation at a time when it is suffering the most due to the pandemic.

"Coronavirus cases are increasing in India and then people like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will blame a common man for increasing positive cases. They are going to the Maldives and then will advise others to stay home," wrote a user. Another commented, "Instead of helping the poor or raising awareness, you guys are going on holiday." "What fine examples these stars are setting!!" commented yet another internet user. Another one wrote, "We are in pandemic and people are dying but these people have no shame."

"@aliaabhatt Woww this is ur empathy towards people dying in our country," commented yet another user. "Shameless ppl," wrote yet another Instagram user.

On April 14, Alia, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, revealed she had tested negative for the novel virus. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans. Alia shared a happy snapshot on Instagram and wrote: "The only time being negative is a good thing."

Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2 and kept sharing health updates on social media. The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" when she fell sick.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and others in pivotal roles.

Besides 'Brahmastra' the two have several other films in their kitty such as 'Gangubai Katiadwadi' and 'RRR' for Alia Bhatt and 'Shamshera' and 'Animal' for Ranbir.