Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to perform at Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March first week.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is soon going to tie the knot with Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple's pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on March 1 with the grand wedding ceremony scheduled on March 3, as per reports.

Their wedding bash will surely be a starry affair as recently a video surfaced in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen attending the dance rehearsals at Ambani's residence in Jamnagar as Anant Ambani showed them the arrangements. The clip was posted on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, and soon went viral on social media. It seems that the Brahmastra couple will perform at the pre-wedding festivities of the Ambanis.

Earlier this month, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding invite got leaked on social media. Though, several reports claimed that this is not the original invite for the grand celebrations scheduled to be held in March in Jamnagar. The leaked card read, "We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard."

"Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals. Over the past 25 years we have built our fondest memories in Jamnagar, and it is the place closest to our heart. We look forward to having you with us as we celebrate the beginning of Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities! Please save the date for a truly memorable weekend filled with cheer, delight, and adventure. We can’t wait to welcome you to our home, Jamnagar, to celebrate our joy with you! Warmly, Nita & Mukesh Ambani", it ended.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged at the family's Mumbai home Antilia in January 2023. Multiple Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh among others attended the celebrations.

