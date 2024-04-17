Twitter
Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

Ram Gopal Varma recalled his disagreement with Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of Sarkar.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan
Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in several films together. However, the filmmaker revealed that they had a 'real disagreement' only once which was during the shoot of the 2005 political drama Sarkar. 

Ram Gopal Varma recalled how during the shoot of Sarkar, he presented an interpretation of a scene to Amitabh Bachchan, who didn’t quite agree with him. The filmmaker told Film Companion, "In all my years, only once I had a certain thing with Mr Bachchan, where we had a disagreement in interpreting a certain emotion. In Sarkar, when he asks his son to get out, I had told him that he was upset with him before, that he shouted at him at the dining table and other places." 

He further added, "A man gets angry only when he still has hope, but I think this was the situation where he lost hope in his son. So, it is a clinical decision, you should not have any emotions. He disagreed with me and said, ‘No matter what, a father trying to get his son away is too…" He further added that he couldn’t keep arguing with Amitabh Bachchan beyond a point, and thus agreed to shoot it the way the actor wanted.

However, later, Ram Gopal Varma was surprised after he got a call from him at 11 pm and recalled, “He said, ‘Ramu I have been thinking about what you said. I think you are right, let’s please reshoot it.’ When we reshot it the next day, he went far beyond what I had imagined! That’s when he came up with this famous hand gesture in the film. That’s him, not me. My brief was only to do it without emotions, cold-blooded.”

Sarkar also starred Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Tanisha Mukerji, Supriya Pathak, and Anupam Kher along with others and the success of the film turned it into a franchise. Apart from this, Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan have also worked together in films like Department, Rann, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, and Nishabd.

