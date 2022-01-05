Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in 2022? Actress breaks silence

Actress Rakulpreet Singh recently reacted to reports of her wedding to beau Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul in a recent interview said that wherever the couple decides to take the plunge, she would be the first person to talk about it.

For the unversed, in October 2021, Rakul had taken to social media on the occasion of her 31st birthday, to make her relationship with Jackky official. Following her public acknowledgement of dating Jackky, speculations were rife that the couple will tie the knot in 2022.

Consequently, responding to the said rumours, Rakul told News18 in an exclusive chat, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn't exist, especially don't bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too."

"I only feel people shouldn't speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due," she added.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a line of films including 'Runway 34', 'Attack', 'Doctor G' and 'Indian 2', among others.