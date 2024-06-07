Twitter
Meet actress whose Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, left films; is now one of TV’s highest-paid stars

Meet the actress who did side roles in flop Bollywood films and later became one of TV's top stars.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 01:35 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actress whose Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan flopped, left films; is now one of TV’s highest-paid stars
Shraddha Arya stunning in a black dress (Image: Instagram)
Many actress who failed to impress the audience on the big screen and make a mark, later tried their luck in television and became stars. One such actress, who left films after flops, is now one of television's biggest stars. 

The actress we are talking about has worked with many Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and more, however, is now ruling the hearts of the audience as TV's favorite daughter-in-law. She is none other than Shraddha Arya. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha Arya was born in New Delhi, India, and the actress holds a master's degree in economics from the University of Mumbai. The actress started her journey with the TV reality show India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj and became the first runner-up. She made her Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Amitabh Bachchan's Nishabd which failed at the box office. 

She then starred in Shahid Kapoor's Pathshaala which also failed to perform well at the box office. Shraddha has also starred in several south films like Kalvanin Kadhali, Godava, Kothi Muka, and more, and some Punjabi films too. However, in 2011, the actress turned to television with a full-fledged role in the television show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. With this she got recognition and with her next two shows, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl, both of which were hits, Shraddha established herself as a star in the television industry. She is now a part of one of the longest-running television shows, Kundali Bhagya. 

The actress is not only a star but is also one of the highest-paid actresses on television competing with the likes of Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, and others. According to reports, the actress charges a whopping Rs 1-1.5 lakhs per episode and has a whopping net worth of Rs 49 crore. She was also recently seen making a special appearance along with Bharti Singh, Harsh Lambachiya, Arjun Bijlani, and Sriti Jha in Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani.

