'Kundali Bhagya' actress Shraddha Arya cooks halwa as part of post-wedding rituals

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya recently got married to a naval officer, Rahul Sharma in a private ceremony, in Delhi. The pictures and videos from her wedding took the social media world by storm.

Shraddha Arya has started the new chapter of her life after tying the knot with Rahul Sharma. In a recent video, Shraddha was seen cooking India’s famous sweet dish ‘halwa’, as a part of post-wedding rituals. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “I don’t cook often. But when I do, I pour my heart into it… And this time a lot more for my beautiful new family."

Earlier, Shraddha had shared some glimpses from her wedding ceremony. She dropped some pictures and wrote, “#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal.” A number of celebrities including Sara Khan, Pooja Sandeep Sejwal, Divya Khosla Kumar, Adhvik, Rashami Desai, Neha Kakkar, and Yuvika Chaudhary have commented on her pictures.

She had also posted pictures from her mehendi ceremony. In the photos, she was seen flaunting her bridal mehendi and the stunning engagement ring.

For her wedding, Shraddha chose a traditional deep red-and-gold bridal lehenga along with multi-colour heavy jewellery. Meanwhile, the groom chose to wear a white sherwani with a red turban. Shraddha, who rose to popularity with ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has acted in several TV serials like ‘Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Tumhari Paakhi’ and ‘Dream Girl’.