Meet woman who studied in UK, returned to India to lead Rs 17300 crore company, she is…

Gauri Kirloskar is the daughter of Atul Kirloskar who is the chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines. She pursued higher education at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Meet woman who studied in UK, returned to India to lead Rs 17300 crore company, she is…
Studying abroad not only equips individuals with academic knowledge but also fosters essential skills such as critical thinking, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication. After gaining those skills, many people return to India and use that knowledge in their work or business to experience remarkable success. One such story is of Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines who studied abroad, then came back to India to lead her father’s company which is currently worth around Rs 17300 crore.

Gauri is the daughter of Atul Kirloskar who is the chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines. She pursued higher education at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Later, she also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the renowned Carnegie Mellon University in the U.S. Post graduation, she worked as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch. She then moved on to Pearson's Corporate Finance and Strategy group.

In 2010, Gauri shifted back to India. Now, she is at the forefront of the Kirloskar Group, spearheading projects related to infrastructure, investments, and new technologies. Moreover, she also works as a director for several companies within the Kirloskar Group.

Before her position at KOEL, she gained experience working with other smaller Kirloskar group companies, such as Kirloskar Industries Ltd. From April 2011, she held a role as a non-executive director at Kirloskar Integrated Technologies. This division is responsible for the group's renewable energy ventures.

Her unwavering commitment has played a pivotal role in steering the company towards remarkable success. The company boasts an impressive market capitalisation of Rs 17300 crore approximately.

