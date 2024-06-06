Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, became IPS officer, dealt with Naxalites, her AIR was...

One of the hardest exams in India is the UPSC. Every year, thousands of applicants take the test, but only about 10,000 of them pass the preliminary examination. Approximately 1,000 applicants make it to the final list following the preliminary, main, and interview exams in order to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and other civil servants. To pass this prestigious exam, they must study diligently for hours on end. Some even play the part of well-known public servants. IPS Ankita Sharma is one such individual; she played the role of Kiran Bedi, the first female IPS officer in India.



Ankita Sharma is an IPS officer from the Chhattisgarh cadre, having joined in 2018. At the moment, she serves as the district's SP for Khairagarh, Chhuikhadan, and Gandai. In the past, Ankita oversaw numerous Naxalite operations in Bastar. In 2018, after three attempts, the IPS officer passed the UPSC CSE exam. She obtained an All India Rank (AIR) of 203 and 1035 in the final list.

She relocated to Delhi to pursue her UPSC studies. However, she was only there for six months before leaving to go home. After that, she started studying independently for tests. IPS Ankita is from Chhattisgarh's Durg. She received her early education at a government school. After graduating from her hometown, she finished her MBA.



Vivekanand Shukla, an Indian Army officer, is her husband. Her mother Savita Sharma is a homemaker, and her father Rakesh Sharma is a businessman. Of her three siblings, she is the oldest. Ankita from IPS uses social media frequently. She has 768K Instagram followers and 283.8K X followers.