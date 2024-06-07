Twitter
Automobile

Tata Altroz Racer launched in India, price starts at Rs 9.49 lakh, it comes with a…

Available at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Racer will be the top of line version of the Altroz.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Tata Altroz Racer launched in India, price starts at Rs 9.49 lakh, it comes with a…
Tata Altroz Racer
    Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Altroz Racer, the sporty avatar of the company’s premium hatchback. The performance aspect in the Altroz comes with a 1.2 L Turbo petrol engine. Elevated with the race car inspired exterior and interior look coupled with a power of 120 Ps @ 5500 rpm and torque of 170 Nm @ 1750 to 4000 rpm, this new model of the Altroz is claimed to be sporty in every way..

    Available at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Racer will be the top of line version of the Altroz with 360 degree camera, 26.03 cm infotainment touchscreen, ventilated seats and 6 airbags (standard in Racer). It is the only hatchback to offer a 6 speed manual gearbox that ensures peppy drivability in city traffic and on highways. 

    With improved technology, features and class-leading safety in a hatchback, the Altroz Racer will be available in 3 variants (R1, R2 and R3) with a choice of three colours (Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White). Furthermore, beefing up the Altroz line up, Tata Motors has also introduced two new variants (XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in its Altroz range. These two new additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel and CNG powertrains.

