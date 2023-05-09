Raghav Juyal reacts to dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, says 'uski dikkat ye hai ki...’

Raghav Juyal addresses dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav Juyal who recently featured in Salman Khan’s movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill for a long time. The actor recently addressed their dating rumours.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raghav Juyal said that his dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill have no truth and said, “Woh (rumours) faaltu ki cheezein hain (The rumours make no sense).” When asked if the rumours were completely baseless, the actor said, “No, no truth at all. Bhai (Salman Khan) ne usko bola and uska mere pe chal raha hai.”

Raghav further added, “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai. (She has participated in Bigg Boss 13) The audience is invested in their personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have traveled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama creates karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari.”

Earlier, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill’s photos went viral on social media which sparked dating rumours. Later during the trailer launch of their film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan talked about noticing chemistry between two co-stars and said, “I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person’s end. The other one was eager.” this made fans wonder if Salman Khan is confirming Shehnaaz and Raghav’s dating rumours. However, later while promoting the film, Raghav had dismissed the rumours.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marked the debut of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The movie stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Bhumika Chawla among others.

