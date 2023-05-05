Raghav Juyal was paid Rs 1.2 crores for his role in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for this reason

Raghav Juyal was paid Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Raghav Juyal who is known for his dancing skills and for his work as an Anchor on the dance reality show Dance Plus, made his Bollywood debut with the film Sonali Cable and has featured in movies like Dancer 3D, ABCD 2 and more. He was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was reportedly paid a hefty amount of Rs 1.2 crore for the movie.

As per India Today, a source close to the development said, “Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with digital audiences. He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh. The movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. Released on April 21, the movie collected Rs 106.12 crores in India net at the box office in the first 14 days.

Meanwhile, Raghav Juyal was also rumored to be dating his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Shehnaaz Gill after their photos together surfaced on the internet. However, the actor later denied the speculations and said, “ "Jo internet ki cheeze hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth...jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon (I don't know whether these rumours really exist, because such speculations don't reach me, and I won't believe in it until I have seen or heard).”

He further added, “Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka (I am here for my film, and I want people should remember me as an actor, dancer, and host. Other than that, I have no time for anything else. These link-up rumours are baseless. I am working a double shift, and I have no time for anything else)." So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that's it.”

Read From facing rejection in Dance India Dance 3 to starring in Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, Raghav Juyal's journey to stardom