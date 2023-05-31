Viral video: Priyanka Chopra slays in sexy blue bikini in sizzling video from Miss World 2000's swimsuit round

Priiyanka Chopra at Miss World 2000

An old video of an 18-year-old Priyanka Chopra from her appearance at the 2000 Miss World has resurfaced on the internet. Priyanka had won the competition and become only the fifth woman from India to be crowned Miss World. The video shows the actress’ glimpse from the Swimsuit Presentation at the prestigious beauty pageant.

The video was shared earlier this month by a pageant fan page on Instagram with the caption: “@priyankachopra during the Swimsuit Presentation of Miss World 2000.” The video shows a young Priyanka, dressed in a blue bikini with flowers on it. The actress also has a flower in her hair. Introducing herself in the video, Priyanka says, “Hi, I am Miss India and I have been bungee jumping and white water rafting, and now I want to do a skydive.”

Some fans appreciated Priyanka’s look and confidence and many remarked how the actress looked so beautiful at age 18. “They all were beautiful without any surgery,” wrote one.” But many others felt that priyanka was ‘cooking up’ stories about bungee jumping. “In India, bungee jumping and white water rafting. Really, she was making up stories,” wrote one. Many others corrected them saying she could be talking about her US days or even experiences at the Miss World pageant, held in UK.

The 2000 Miss World was held in London on November 2000. As the first-runner up at Miss India that year, Priyanka represented India at the pageant and emerged victorious, beating Italy’s Giorgia Palmas and Turkey’s Yüksel Ak, the two runners up.

Priyanka eventually made her Bollywood debut a few years later in Hero: The Love Story of a Spy, carving out a successful career in both India and the West. She was most recently seen headlining Russo Brothers’ spy thriller Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The Prime Video show has been described as one of the most expensive TV shows of all time.