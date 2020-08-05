Post mortem report finds no foul play in death of Sushant's former manager Disha Salian

New information has come to light in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's post mortem report which reveals that she had unnatural head injuries and other multiple injuries which could be because she fell from a high rise building in Mumbai.

Disha died by suicide at around 2 am on June 9, just 5 days before Sushant's tragic demise. Her post-mortem was conducted on June 11. Earlier, in a sensational statement, former Maharashtra Chief Minister who presently is BJP Rajya Sabha member alleged that both Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian were 'murdered'.

Narayan Rane also said police should find out who all attended the parties held on the eve of each death. "Who all were there in the party that was held on June 8 and June 13... the police must find out," Rana demanded.

Rane further alleged that on June 8, Disha Salian was raped and then murdered, and later on June 14, even Sushant was killed. He claimed that both the incidents are related and pointed out that Disha Salian was raped must have been evident in her autopsy report.

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday categorically stated that there was no party at the late actor's home on June 13, as per the CCTV footage now in possession of the police. On the night of June 8-9, Disha Salian fell from a high rise building in Malad suburb, while Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his rental flat in Bandra after he allegedly hanged himself.