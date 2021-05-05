Pooja Hegde is 'extremely eager and excited' to work with Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Pooja Hegde is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan for the first time in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji and it was set to go on floors recently. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely. Now, during an interaction, Pooja shared her excitement about romancing Salman for the first time. The actor revealed she can't wait to interact with the superstar.

Hegde told a daily, "It’s a fun film that will make people laugh. We had planned to begin it a while ago, but the pandemic affected the shooting schedules. Once things get a little better, we should hopefully be able to start shooting. I am extremely eager and excited to work with Salman Khan. It’s my first film with him, and he’s someone I look forward to interacting with on the set."

On being quizzed about working in new normal, Pooja shared, "Times are such that we have to make sanitising, keeping a distance and wearing a mask a habit. Only when people feel safe and secure can things get back on track on the work front. Also, we have to learn to live with COVID-19. It will be a long battle to get to the other side. Being careful and cautious is the only key."

Pooja was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and now she has recovered from the virus. The actor shared the news on her social media pages by writing, "Thank you for all the love you'll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid coronavirus' butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! Yey! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done their magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there."