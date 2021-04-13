Ram Charan introduces his leading lady Pooja Hegde in Chiranjeevi starrer 'Acharya'

Many South films, on the occasion of New Year, are sharing new updates about the upcoming films. After Prabhas' new Radhe Shyam poster and Jr NTR-Ram Charan's new RRR poster, it's time for Acharya. Yes, interestingly, the Chiranjeevi film's new poster is an amalgamation of both Radhe Shyam and RRR. On Tuesday, Ram announced his female lead in Acharya and it's none other than Pooja Hegde. The actor announced the news with a new poster.

In the poster, Pooja is seen in the arms of Ram Charan while looking pretty wearing a half saree. Whereas Ram sports a handsome look in a white T-Shirt. The RRR actor captioned the new poster as "Introducing #Siddha's love #Neelambari. Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi. #Acharya @chiranjeevikonidela @sivakoratala @hegdepooja @kajalaggarwalofficial #ManiSharma @dop_tirru #NavinNooli @suresh.selvarajan #NiranjanReddy @konidelapro @matineeents."

Check out the new poster below:

Talking about Acharya, the film also has Kajal Aggarwal as a female lead and is directed by Koratala Siva. The most-awaited film also has Sonu Sood as the main antagonist. The film is set to hit the big screens on May 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, talking about Pooja, she has several interesting films in her kitty and is currently one of the busiest actors. The actor has Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actor also will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's next outing which is still untitled.