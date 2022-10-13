Headlines

Pooja Hegde celebrates her birthday with Salman Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan film set

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Pooja Hegde celebrates her birthday with Salman Khan on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan film set

Kisi K Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan took to Instagram to share some photos from Pooja Hegde's birthday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

Mohenjodaro actress Pooja Hegde celebrated her birthday with Salman Khan on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the occasion of her birthday, Salman wished the actress on social media.

Salman took to Instagram to share some photos from Pooja Hegde's birthday celebrations and well, it does look like a feast to us! Actors Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu are also a part of the celebrations.

Pooja shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, "On set birthdays are the best".Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in the End of 2022.

Apparently, the film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but the makers opted to change the title. Soon after Salman shared the motion poster, fans swamped the comment section and expressed their excitement for his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be next seen in an action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that he also has Kick 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Coming back to Pooja, she turned 32 on Thursday. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja has also been roped in for Rohit Shetty`s Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

As far as Tollywood is concerned, she will be playing the lead in Mahesh Babu next project which is currently untitled. Pooja has also been paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the action film Jana Gana Mana. Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.  (With inputs from ANI)

