PICS: Shah Rukh Khan sets the mood for his birthday by introducing Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 'Zero' posters

It's barely a day before Shah Rukh Khan's 53rd birthday and the Baadshah of Bollywood has already set the mood for the big celebrations by treating his fans to two latest posters from his upcoming Aanand L Rai film - Zero. These posters not only have kick-started the celebrations, but also introduced the first look of Shah Rukh's co-stars in the film, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

While there has already been immense buzz around the grand event for Zero trailer launch on November 2, marking Shah Rukh's birthday, the actor decided to give his ardent fans a lovely surprise before the big day. Soon after the clock struck 12 on Wednesday night, Shah Rukh took to his Twitter account to share the first look poster of Anushka Sharma in Zero. He captioned the poster writing, "Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai...#ZeroPoster". While Anushka shared the same writing, "Dekhiye toh zara! Abhi tak haan naa kuch bhi nahi bola hai isey, aur phir bhi kitna khush lag raha haiWaise jodi buri nahi hai :) kya kehte ho?"

Just when we were still trying to gather all our excitement, SRK shared another poster from the film, this time with Katrina Kaif. He wrote alongside, "Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.#ZeroPoster". Katrina, who's not on Twitter, took to her Instagram page to share her first look poster writing, "Aasmaan se zameen pe aane ki dikkat hi ye hai ki jab aao koi na koi gale pad jaata hai!#ZeroPoster"

Earlier this year, we have already got glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan's character of Bauua Singh from the film in the posters and teasers of Zero and now that the posters of the three leads are out, we can barely contain our excitement for the Zero trailer.

While there's still a day left before the launch of the much anticipated Zero trailer, take a look at the latest posters from the film right here:

Those who're uninitiated, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a midget in the Aanand L Rai directorial. Apparently Katrina plays the character of an actress. Though, not much is known about Anushka's character in the film but we have to say, her character poster has left us intrigued. We had already told you that the makers had deliberately kept her role under wraps, buzz is that she plays a scientist.

A source had earlier revealed to DNA After Hrs, “Anushka takes two days to just be by herself before every schedule of the film to get into the skin of her character. She takes five hours to get in and out of her look”. In fact, she is also said to be using prosthetics in the movie. Top prosthetic artist Clover Wootton is working on her look in Zero.The movie is slated to hit the theatres this December 21.