Photos: Sara Ali Khan visits Varanasi for a peaceful time

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Photos: Sara Ali Khan visits Varanasi for a peaceful time

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos from her visit to Benaras.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 10:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sara Ali Khan has been shooting for Coolie No 1 and wrapped the film about a week ago. The actor along with the whole team including Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan and many other celebs celebrated the wrap with a bash. Even Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor marked their presence at the party. Now, after the shoot, Sara decided to have some serene time thus headed to Banaras for the same.

A while back, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos from the Ghats in Varanasi at river Ganga. Sara is seen having a peaceful time and looks pretty in a yellow salwar suit. She also attended Ganga puja and sought blessings too

Sara captioned the post stating, "Ganga Nadi".

Check out her photos below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Meanwhile, talking about Coolie No 1, this is Sara's fourth film after Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. With this film, we will see the actor romance Varun Dhawan for the first time. The film is the remake of the film of the same name which had starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020. 

As they wrapped the shoot, Sara had penned a note which read as "And that’s a wrap on #coolieno1. Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my ‘baggage’ (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn’t carry off and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jacqueliene Fernandez shares unseen glimpses of her fun-filled 38th birthday bash with friends in New York

Akshay Kumar finally becomes Indian citizen again, shares proof in Independence Day wish: 'Dil aur citizenship dono...'

Sunny Deol's Gadar is based on a real tragic love story; this man went to Pakistan to free his wife, but there he met...

Delhi-NCR news: Road from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport to be renovated; major traffic congestion cleared

Independence Day 2023: 10 wishes, quotes, patriotic messages to share with your loved ones on 15th August

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE