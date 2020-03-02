Photos: Sara Ali Khan visits Varanasi for a peaceful time

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos from her visit to Benaras.

Sara Ali Khan has been shooting for Coolie No 1 and wrapped the film about a week ago. The actor along with the whole team including Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan and many other celebs celebrated the wrap with a bash. Even Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor marked their presence at the party. Now, after the shoot, Sara decided to have some serene time thus headed to Banaras for the same.

A while back, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos from the Ghats in Varanasi at river Ganga. Sara is seen having a peaceful time and looks pretty in a yellow salwar suit. She also attended Ganga puja and sought blessings too

Sara captioned the post stating, "Ganga Nadi".

Check out her photos below:

Meanwhile, talking about Coolie No 1, this is Sara's fourth film after Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. With this film, we will see the actor romance Varun Dhawan for the first time. The film is the remake of the film of the same name which had starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

As they wrapped the shoot, Sara had penned a note which read as "And that’s a wrap on #coolieno1. Thank you @varundvn for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my ‘baggage’ (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn’t carry off and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly."