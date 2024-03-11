Patna Shuklla trailer: Housewife and lawyer Raveena Tandon is on mission to expose examination scam

Raveena Tandon is all set to impress the audience with her upcoming courtroom drama Patna Shuklla.

Raveena Tandon is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie Patna Shuklla. The makers recently dropped a glimpse into the world of Tanvi who is not just a housewife but also a lawyer. The trailer has fans excited about the movie.

On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer of Raveena Tandon's upcoming movie Patna Shuklla. the trailer gives a glimpse into what happens when a small-time lawyer and homemaker is thrown into the deep end of fighting for justice for a victim of a roll number scam. It takes you on an uncommon journey of Tanvi Shukla, a common woman who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam. It uncovers the education scam of roll numbers that affect the lives of thousands of earnest students in India.

Talking about the film, producer Arbaaz Khan said, "Patna Shuklla is a very special story, the journey of Patna Shukla a.k.a. Tanvi Shukla is uncommon yet relatable. A woman managing her household and profession is what we have been seeing in today's time but what makes Patna Shuklla the superwoman is her courage to stand up for the truth. Each person who has worked on the film is extremely proud to bring a story from deep-rooted India. I am grateful for Disney+ Hotstar to narrate this unique tale of a roll number scam and fight for justice and take it to all Indians.”

Director Vivek Budakoti said, "Patna Shukla holds a special place in my heart because it is based on the backdrop of the Roll Number Scam. At its heart, it is a common woman’s story: her extraordinary resilience and her ultimate fight for justice."

Actor Raveena Tandon, who essays the role of Tanvi Shukla said, "Patna Shuklla aka Tanvi Shuklla’s journey is relatable with Indians, it is a story of women leading at the front and managing her household and work life, which certainly is every woman in our country. I've poured a part of myself into my character, and I'm eagerly looking forward to everyone experiencing it on Disney+ Hotstar. The trailer offers just a glimpse, and there's so much more awaiting the audience in the full film.”

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions Pvt Ltd and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama stars Raveena Tandon along with a talented ensemble cast with Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and The Late Satish Kaushik, among others. The film is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29, 2024.