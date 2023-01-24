Search icon
Pathaan movie online leak: Shah Rukh Khan's film may lose crores if leaked by Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, other sites

Reports state that even before Pathaan's official release tomorrow, its HD print has been made available on several websites online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Pathaan movie online leak: Shah Rukh Khan's film may lose crores if leaked by Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, other sites
Pathaan online movie leak: Fans and the Bollywood industry are all excited about the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is all set to release on January 25, 2023 - tomorrow. However, we bring a piece of sad news for fans as the latest reports claim that several websites like Tamilrockers, Filmyme4wap, Filmyzilla, Mp4movies, Pagalworld, and Vegamovies have leaked Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan online even before its release. 

If this is true and the film does leak online, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film may suffer huge losses, in crores of rupees. 

Reports state that even before Pathaan's official release tomorrow, its HD print has been made available on several websites online. This news also has the makers of the movie concerned. Trade reports also claim that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer may take a hit of around Rs 5 to 8 crore after the film gets leaked online. Keeping all of this in mind, the makers have and continue to take drastic steps to prevent the film from getting leaked online.

Many websites like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmy4wap, Mp4movies, Pagalworld, and Vegamovies were already eyeing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. 

By visiting these sites, people will be able to download the HD print of the film very comfortably and enjoy watching the film while sitting at home.

