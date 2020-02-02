'Old Friends are Best Friends!' Hrithik Roshan joins Preity Zinta for her 45th birthday celebrations in Los Angeles

Preity G Zinta who celebrated her 45th birthday on January 31 rang in with her husband Gene Goodenough and close friends in Los Angeles. They were joined by none other than Hrithik Roshan, who has been Preity's co-star in several films and is they are also close friends. Preity and Hrithik took to their Instagram pages and shared several photos from her birthday celebrations held recently.

Hrithik posted a series of photos in which he is seen posing with Preity and also Gene. They are all smiles for selfies and Duggu posted a heartfelt message for Zinta stating, "Thank you for such a joyful night, Gene and Pree. Happy birthday. Was surreal seeing you at the top of your game here in LA. Have a super jaadu year! #bestnight #oldfriendsarethebestfriends #newfriendsmade #loveyou"

To which Preity replied, "It was So much fun Love u Loads .. xoxo"

She also shared a photo posing with her friends and thanked them for joining her during birthday celebrations. She captioned the post by writing, "Thank you, everyone, for the wonderful birthday wishes. I can truly say I’m blessed & humbled by all the love I receive from my fans, friends & family. Thank you all for always being there #bestbirthdayever #chillin #lanights #patiparmeshwar #friendsforever #ting"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik had a successful 2019 with two hit films including Super 30 and War. While Preity was recently seen in an episode of Fresh Off the Boat in which she was paired opposite Vir Das.