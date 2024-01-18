Headlines

Not Sushmita Sen, but this National Award-winning actress was first choice for Aarya, she rejected due to…

Sushmita Sen was not the first choice of Ram Madhvani for the popular web series Aarya.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 07:57 PM IST

Sushmita Sen was not the first choice for Aarya
Sushmita Sen made a comeback to acting with her OTT debut series Aarya. Her action-packed avatar in the family crime drama impressed the audience. However, do you know she was not the first choice to play Aarya Sareen in the series? 

Yes, Before Sushmita Sen, the series was first offered to another actress who is her contemporary, however, she turned down the offer. The actress we are talking about is National Awardee and was recently honored with Padma Shri. She is none other than Raveena Tandon. 

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon revealed that Ram Madhvani offered Aarya to her but she decline the critically acclaimed web series as she wanted to something that the audience have never seen her do before. She said, "While these were really exciting scripts, but somewhere I wanted to do something that the audience have never got a chance to see me as before. Hence, I chose Aranyak to be my digital debut. It really worked well for me. That year was just full of awards. That gamble paid off."

The actress further called herself a ‘greedy actor’ and admitted to wanting to do every project that came to her and was eventually successful like Aarya. She further revealed that she met Ram and Nikhil (Madhok) from Hotstar then and expressed her wish to work with the former. She added, “‘We have to do something (together).’ I'm really waiting to work with Ram. I had to explain to him why I couldn't do Aarya. Then he understood my reason." 

Raveena Tandon won a National Award for the Best Actress for her movie Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence. She also received the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2023 for her contribution to Indian cinema. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming series Karmma Calling and talking about her character, the actress told The Tribune, "Raveena said, “Indrani Kothari did put all my skills to test because she is completely different to what I am as a person. It is the journey of a woman who has reached a certain place in her life and there are circumstances that have made her the way she is. It’s very challenging to portray a character when you don’t even have one trait in common with that character and it is so far from you in real life.”

Helmed by Ruchi Narain, Karmma Calling also stars Namrata Sheth and Varun Sood apart from Raveena Tandon in key roles and is scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 26.

