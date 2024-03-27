Not Priyanka, SRK, Deepika; this Indian actor will star in Hollywood legend Ridley Scott's prequel to cult classic Alien

Adarsh Gourav, who has impressed Hollywood with The White Tiger and Extrapolations, will be seen in the science fiction horror series Alien, which serves as the prequel to Ridley Scott's 1979 cult classic of the same name.

From Deepika Padukone in XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Amitabh Bachchan in The Great Gatsby to Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone and Dhanush in The Gray Man, many Indian actors have starred in Hollywood projects. Another name in this list is of the young actor Adarsh Gourav, who got recognition in Hollywood through the 2021 film The White Tiger and thus, bagged the 2023 American anthology series Extrapolations.

Adarsh will now be seen in the science fiction horror television series Alien, which serves as a prequel to the cult classic film of the same name. The legendary Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott, who helmed the 1979 film, is producing the series with Noah Hawley as the writer, director, and showrunner.

Alien spawned a franchise with six films made in the series so far. The 1979 film was followed by James Cameron's Aliens (1986), David Fincher's Alien 3 (1992), Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Alien Resurrection (1997), Ridley Scott's Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017), and Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus (2024).

Gourav, who played young Shah Rukh Khan in his acting debut in Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan, is currently shooting in Thailand for the highly anticipated prequel series. Sydney Chandler, Kit Young, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis also feature in Alien.

Talking about his collaboration with Ridley Scott, Adarsh said, "Director Ridley Scott is a maverick filmmaker, collaborating with him for Alien is something like a dream come true. Working with the legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott is every actor's dream . It's overwhelming, and sharing the same spot with him is a lifetime opportunity."

