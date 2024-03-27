Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Azam Khan forced SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to give ticket to Ruchi Veera from Moradabad

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Not Priyanka, SRK, Deepika; this Indian actor will star in Hollywood legend Ridley Scott's prequel to cult classic Alien

RR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares jump over 3%, adds Rs 70000 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Klaasen star as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

5 biggest Bollywood box office clashes in 2024

How this Indian city is dominating the IPL ball market worth Rs 500 cr

10 most beautiful villages in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Not Priyanka, SRK, Deepika; this Indian actor will star in Hollywood legend Ridley Scott's prequel to cult classic Alien

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon received specialised training from former air hostesses for Crew; reveal writers

'Bigg Boss jeetne ke baad...': Elvish Yadav shares cryptic note after Munawar Faruqui's detention in hookah bar raid

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Priyanka, SRK, Deepika; this Indian actor will star in Hollywood legend Ridley Scott's prequel to cult classic Alien

Adarsh Gourav, who has impressed Hollywood with The White Tiger and Extrapolations, will be seen in the science fiction horror series Alien, which serves as the prequel to Ridley Scott's 1979 cult classic of the same name.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 10:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Adarsh Gourav/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Deepika Padukone in XXX: Return of Xander Cage and Amitabh Bachchan in The Great Gatsby to Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone and Dhanush in The Gray Man, many Indian actors have starred in Hollywood projects. Another name in this list is of the young actor Adarsh Gourav, who got recognition in Hollywood through the 2021 film The White Tiger and thus, bagged the 2023 American anthology series Extrapolations.

Adarsh will now be seen in the science fiction horror television series Alien, which serves as a prequel to the cult classic film of the same name. The legendary Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott, who helmed the 1979 film, is producing the series with Noah Hawley as the writer, director, and showrunner.

Alien spawned a franchise with six films made in the series so far. The 1979 film was followed by James Cameron's Aliens (1986), David Fincher's Alien 3 (1992), Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Alien Resurrection (1997), Ridley Scott's Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017), and Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus (2024).

Gourav, who played young Shah Rukh Khan in his acting debut in Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan, is currently shooting in Thailand for the highly anticipated prequel series. Sydney Chandler, Kit Young, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis also feature in Alien.

Talking about his collaboration with Ridley Scott, Adarsh said, "Director Ridley Scott is a maverick filmmaker, collaborating with him for Alien is something like a dream come true. Working with the legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott is every actor's dream . It's overwhelming, and sharing the same spot with him is a lifetime opportunity."

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, started selling pizzas, created Rs 10000000000 firm without funding, he is...

Meet man, graduated from IIT, hired with over Rs 300 crore salary package, used to work at Yahoo, left to join…

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 3: Randeep Hooda-starrer sees slight growth, earns Rs 2.60 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff are psychos who use kicks, guns, dialoguebaazi to stop pralay

Meet actress, who ran away from home, was boycotted, not invited to own film’s premiere, one show made her star, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement