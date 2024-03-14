Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustains major injury, says TMC

Mukesh Ambani shares how he proposed to Nita Ambani for marriage; Watch viral video

'He is someone who likes...': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on star India batter

Not Funny: Nora Fatehi romances Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in amusing love triangle in Madgaon Express' new song

Election Commission uploads electoral bonds data received from SBI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Yodha to Bastar The Naxal Story, must-watch films releasing this week in cinemas

Mukesh Ambani shares how he proposed to Nita Ambani for marriage; Watch viral video

'He is someone who likes...': Rishabh Pant heaps praise on star India batter

10 health benefits of ash gourd juice

Common mistakes that damage hair and cause hair fall

Types of footwear every woman should have 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

Moushumi Chatterjee says she is 'much better person' than Jaya Bachchan to paps, netizens say 'but does she have...'

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Funny: Nora Fatehi romances Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in amusing love triangle in Madgaon Express' new song

Marking Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express releases in cinemas on March 22.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 08:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Madgaon Express new song Not Funny
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The makers of Madgaon Express launched the new song from the upcoming film titled Not Funny on Thursday, March 14. The vibrant track features an amusing love triangle between Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary. Their hilarious on-screen chemistry adds an extra dimension to the song, enhancing its visual appeal and narrative significance.

Not Funny was launched at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, in Delhi. The launch event, planned by the production house Excel Entertainment, was attended by director Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary. Kunal marks his directorial debut with Madgaon Express.

The latest track from the much-anticipated film has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi, sung by Shaarib and Akasa Singh, and written by Kalim Sheikh. The sound is produced by Sajid Salaam, and the song is mixed and mastered by Tosief Shaikh at Soundsworth Studio Mumbai.

Taglined 'Bachpan ke sapne...lag gaye apne,' Madgaon Express promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

READ | Meet actor, who quit CA exams to enter Bollywood, then made award-winning debut, but got 'blacklisted' because...

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet bahu of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, she bought home near Rs 15000 crore Antilia, Rohit Sharma is her…

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 11 states, snowfall in Himalayas this week; Check full forecast

'Russia is ready to use...': President Putin issues blunt warning ahead of presidential vote this week

Meet actor who proved to be flop in Bollywood, is now OTT superstar, has worked in 21 web series, his net worth is..

Meet first Indian batter to win orange cap in IPL, its not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement