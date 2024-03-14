Not Funny: Nora Fatehi romances Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in amusing love triangle in Madgaon Express' new song

Marking Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express releases in cinemas on March 22.

The makers of Madgaon Express launched the new song from the upcoming film titled Not Funny on Thursday, March 14. The vibrant track features an amusing love triangle between Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary. Their hilarious on-screen chemistry adds an extra dimension to the song, enhancing its visual appeal and narrative significance.

Not Funny was launched at the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, in Delhi. The launch event, planned by the production house Excel Entertainment, was attended by director Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary. Kunal marks his directorial debut with Madgaon Express.

The latest track from the much-anticipated film has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi, sung by Shaarib and Akasa Singh, and written by Kalim Sheikh. The sound is produced by Sajid Salaam, and the song is mixed and mastered by Tosief Shaikh at Soundsworth Studio Mumbai.

Taglined 'Bachpan ke sapne...lag gaye apne,' Madgaon Express promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

