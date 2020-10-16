Headlines

Interview with Dr Mohit Ramsinghani, Chief of Sales and Head Distribution at Runwal, on India's real estate sector

Nora Fatehi shares behind-the-scenes look at 'Nach Meri Rani' with Guru Randhawa in viral video

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:02 PM IST

Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi gave a treat to her fans recently as she posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of a dance rehearsal with none other than Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa. 

The two of them are all set to collaborate in a new song titled Nach Meri Rani and ahead of the release of this song, Nora dropped the BTS dance video of the two grooving on the tune. 

The viral video has been grabbing headlines ever since it was first posted by Nora. She wrote in the caption, "OMG!! Someone leaked #NachMeriRani hookline along with the rehearsal video!! Oh Well...Now that it's out, why not make it a HIT before the official release...lets do this! Show me ur moves and your love by making an IG reel or video on #NachMeriRani and share it with us NOW."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Nora has a huge fan following of 18 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki, and Garmi to name a few.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Nora recently also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

The actor and dancer recently concluded her stint on India’s Best Dancer, bid farewell to the show with an emotional appreciation post for Malaika Arora, for whom she was filling in. Choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are the other two judges on the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

She wrote, "Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!"

