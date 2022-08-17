Netizens call for #BoycottPathanMovie, SRK fans trend Pathan First Day First Show and India Awaits Pathan

SRK-Pathan/File photos

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha recently faced a lot of backlash on social media, after which Shah Rukh Khan fans seems worried about the actor's comeback film as a section of social media users have started calling for a boycott of SRK's upcoming film Pathan.

Social media users have dug up an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan where the King of Bollywood is seen speaking to a news channel about 'growing intolerance (in India)'. When the journalist asks SRK 'do you believe there's a growing intolerance', the actor is heard replying, 'there's intolerance, there's extreme intolerance, I think there's growing intolerance."

A clip of this old interview has been going viral on social media and netizens have been calling for boycott of SRK's film Pathan with the hashtag #BoycottPathanMovie.

READ: Katrina Kaif's latest airport look sparks pregnancy rumours, fans claim they've spotted her baby bump

Check out the viral video below:

The game is over for Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Badshah, Perfectionist etc. They have earned more than enough money, their stardom is decreasing day by day.

#BoycottPathanMovie#BoycottVikramVedha#BoycottLalSinghChadha#BoycottbollywoodForeverpic.twitter.com/CMDl1yyeM2 — KIZIE (@sushantify) August 16, 2022



Meanwhile, SRK who has massive fan following on social media, has remained silent on the call for boycott of Hindi films. However, amid #BoycottPathanMovie, his fans haven't remained silent and taken things in their hand to control the troll armies calling for a boycott of Pathan.

SRK fans have been tweeting about how 'India Awaits Pathan' amid Hindi films failing one after another at the box office. The two recent flops being Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan starring Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, respectively. Looking at the ongoing situation in Bollywood, where big films are not getting a good response from the audience, Shah Rukh Khan's fans also trended #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter, in order to support the actor's comeback film while pointing out how secular SRK is.

Check out some tweets below:

Isss baaaar haters ko esssa maja dilana hai ki saaale dubara aayenge hi nahi #indiaawaitspathan we will take this hashtag to millions of people and yes this will touch to 1 million soon — Sonu (@Sonu80718769) August 17, 2022



Earlier, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending over Twitter after the users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

It is believed that due to the complete boycott trend, the film has suffered a huge loss at the box office, and the collections of the film are not impressive.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big Bollywood comeback after four years from an action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most awaited films and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Makers recently unveiled the motion poster of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the film, which got positive feedback from the netizens.

Apart from that, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.