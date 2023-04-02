Search icon
Nawazudin Siddiqui's brother Shamas is 'scared for life' after allegations against actor: 'He can go to any extreme...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother, filmmaker Shamas Siddiqui has claimed that he is fearful for his life after his recent allegations against the actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Nawazudin Siddiqui's brother Shamas is 'scared for life' after allegations against actor: 'He can go to any extreme...'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Shamas on the sets of Bole Chudiyan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged brother, filmmaker Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has said that he is fearful for his safety and that of his family after filing a defamation case against the actor. The filmmaker took to Twitter recently to say he will ‘reveal’ more stuff about Nawaz and also said in an interview that he has stopped stepping out of his house due to fear.

Last month, Shamas had alleged that Nawazuddin frequently beats his staff and that producers are incurring losses against him. He had also supported Nawazuddin’s estranged wife Aaliya in her legal battle against the actor and claimed that the actorhas married thrice. Nawazuddin recently filed a Rs 100 crore defamation case against the two and also accused Shamas of swindling money from him.

Now, in conversation with Deccan Herald, Shamas said, “I want the world to know the other side of Nawaz and only for that, I made these posts. It is enough of praising him as a humble man, he is not at all one and has ill-treated and abused his near and dear ones.”

The filmmaker added that ever since he took on his brother, he is fearful for his life. “In the coming days, I will be revealing more about Nawaz that will show the world, how bad he is. I am fearful for myself and my family and have stopped stepping out of the place as he is well connected and can go to any extreme to suppress our voices,” he added.

Earlier this week, Shamas had tweeted videos that he claimed were proof that Nawazuddin abused his support staff and also got him beaten up. Nawazuddin and Shamas worked together in the latter’s directorial debut Bole Chudiyan. The film stands completed but hasn’t released since their tiff. Nawazuddin has been embroiled in a legal battle with his wife Aaliya over a property dispute as well.

