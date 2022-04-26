Nawazuddin Siddiqui says 'set per sab English mein baat karte hain', compares Bollywood to South film industry

Nawazuddin Siddiqui/File photo

It's no secret that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's had to struggle for nearly a decade before he finally 'arrived'! His backstory is not only inspiring in more ways than one but it also puts light on the harsh reality of how as a society we tend to stereotype.

Nonetheless, as they say, talent finds its way and so did Nawazuddin. He left the audience in awe of him with his fantabulous performances and cast a spell on them every time he made an appearance onscreen. Not just that, his quick wit and honesty to core statements often leave the audience impressed as most stars shy away from expressing their opinions on 'controversial' topics.

Recently, during a conversation at India Economic Conclave 2022, Nawazuddin shared his thoughts on farming, OTT, and the use of English on sets where a Hindi film is being made, among other things.

When asked about the three things he wishes to change about Bollywood, Nawazuddin replied he would first want to change the name Bollywood and call it the Hindi film industry, mentioning it seems more appropriate.

Next, Nawazuddin said he would change the language in which the scripts come to the actors. Stating that scripts come in Roman (English), Nawazuddin said he would prefer them to come in Devnagri (Hindi). He added that the use of Hindi on sets where a Hindi film is being made is almost less non-existent. Stating that from the director, assistant director to the writer, everyone speaks in English on the sets, Nawazuddin explained in his signature humorous style, how it affects the performance of an artist when they can barely understand the director.

"Hamare yaha pe sirf aise hai ki, Hindi film industry, Bollywood mein aisa hai ki Director pata nahi konsi tangency pe baat kar raha hai, assistant kuch 'you know' apni kheer bana raha hai, actor bilkul akela khada hua hai. Ek jo acha actor hai, theatre ka actor, jis bichare ko English vinglish nahi ati, lekin samajh hi nahi pa raha hai. Idhar udhar dekh raha hai, ho kya raha hai, chal kya raha hai, ussike character ke baarein mein baat karre hai, usse samajh hi nahi ara (In the Hindi film industry, Bollywood, the director himself is on some other tangency, the assistant is doing his own thing and the actor is left their standing alone. A good actor, from the theatre, who may not know English looks here and there, trying to undertsand what is going on. It is his character which they are discussing but he's unaware)," said Nawazuddin.

Praising how the South film industry functions, Nawazuddin said that everyone there speaks the regional language and are very proud of it. He added that in the South, when a team is working on a film, everyone from the scriptwriter, and director to the actor, each and every member speaks in the regional language, so definitely something (better) would come out of it.