Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer: Rani Mukerji is an ordinary housewife fighting an entire country to get her kids back

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer shows Rani Mukerji launching a legal battle against the country for the custody of her children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer: Rani Mukerji is an ordinary housewife fighting an entire country to get her kids back
Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The trailer of Rani Mukerji’s new movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was released on Thursday morning. The courtroom drama focusses on an ordinary Indian housewife who must fight an entire country in a prolonged legal battle to get back her own kids. The trailer received praise from fans.

The trailer begins with Rani’s character Debika introducing herself and her husband, who works in Norway, as well as her two little kids – Shubh and Shuchi. We see a montage of Debika playing with her two kids on swings at the park, establishing her as a doting mom. She explains that they left their ‘beloved Kolkata’ to set up a new life in Norway. But her happy life is turned upside down when child welfare services say that the Chatterjees are not raising their kids well and take the kids away from Debika and her husband.

Debika pleads but the case goes to the court where we see Debika’s lawyer (Jim Sarch) explain how the kids were picked up without prior notice. Cultural differences like feeding kids with hand, making them sleep with themselves etc are shown as bad parenting and Debika is painted as ‘unstable’. The story shows how this middle-class Indian woman fights an entire nation for her children.

Reacting to the trailer, fans praied Rani Mukerji. “Rani is really the queen of acting .. no actress can portray such varied emotions in one frame,” said one comment. Another fan wrote, “The subject matter ... The overall presentation... The performance ... Bringing tears.” Many fans praised the realistic tone of the trailer and said they were eagerly waiting for the film.

Directed by Ashima Chhibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by a real incident where an Indian family had to fight a legal battle for the custody of their kids in Norway. The case had received a lot of press worlddwide at the time. The film also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Neena Gupta and is set to release in theatres on March 17.

