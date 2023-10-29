Mouni Roy reveals how life has changed after Brahmastra, says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film has 'given me lot of....'

In Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy adventure, Brahmastra, Mouni Roy plays the role of the antagonist Junoon.

Mouni Roy is regarded as a star on television. The actress known for leading popular show Naagin for several seasons, made her debut in films with Akshay Kumar's Gold (2018). After starring in forgettable movies such as Made In China, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Velle, Mouni reveals that Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has given her respect and admiration in Bollywood.

While promoting her new show, Temptation Island with DNA, Mouni opens up about how life has changed after the success of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. "Personally, my life is the same. I have my husband, my family, and my friends. Professionally, I think what Brahmastra has done for me has given me respect, as an actor, from the (film) industry, from my audience."

For the unversed, Mouni played the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy adventure film. Sharing her views on her fans' support, Mouni adds, "I am grateful and thankful to my audience and my fans. because they have given me selfless love. Right from the beginning of my career. I'll always be grateful for their love. But this (Brahmastra) has given me a lot of respect."

At the end of Brahmastra, Junoon wakes the mighty power of Brahmastra, releases demi-God Dev from the age-old imprisonment and dies. When asked if she wishes to come back in Part Two, the actress adds, "Of course, I wish the same, who won't, but I don't know if she will be there or not in the film."

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2022, grossing over Rs 400 crores worldwide. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor dropped a major update about the upcoming fantasy adventure, Brahmasta Part Two: Dev, and he has confirmed that it will be 10 times bigger than the prequel. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned Astraverse trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. Part One also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.