'Mocking my integrity...': Adah Sharma recalls tough journey of The Kerala Story release, says 'audience aap jeet gaye'

As The Kerala Story continues to break box office records, Adah Sharma thanked the audience for their acceptance despite multiple hurdles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

'Mocking my integrity...': Adah Sharma recalls tough journey of The Kerala Story release, says 'audience aap jeet gaye'
A still from The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma is elated with the audience's response to her latest film, The Kerala Story. Sudipto Sen's directorial was released with mixed critical reception, but it got exceptional acceptance from the masses. In one week, the film has touched the 100-crore mark worldwide, and it will soon enter the 100-crore club in India as well. 

Till now, The Kerala Story has broken several records and set new benchmarks at the box office. Despite facing bans in multiple states, and protests against the movie, The Kerala Story has already become a winner at the box office. Adah Sharma took another opportunity to thank the audience and expressed her gratitude for accepting the film, against all odds. 

READ: Yogita Bihani reveals her father is scared for her after The Kerala Story: 'Main unhe achhi baatein hi..' | Exclusive

On Saturday, May 13. Adah shared a still from the movie and wrote a long note that says, "Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, Our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie getting banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched... BUT you ,the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no1 Female Lead movie first week of ALL TIME." Sharma further added, "Wowww! Audience aap Jeet Gaye. You won #adahsharma." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Owing to the blockbuster success of the film, Adah's The Kerala Story co-star Yogita Bihani joined for an exclusive conversation with DNA, decoding the success of The Kerala Story. In The Kerala Story, Yogita plays a headstrong girl, Nimah Mathews. Sharing her reaction to the film's success, Yogita said, "I and Adah were just talking the other day. Humne badi imaandari se film banai hai (We have made this film with honesty). For us, it (the film) was like a college project, that we did with utmost dedication and we submitted. We never knew that this will happen. All of us are in shock that people have received the film so well. We are surprised and we're getting surprised every day, thinking aacha yeh bhi ho sakta hai. We all are stunned." The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. 

In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
5 Bollywood inspired ways of draping a saree that are unconventional
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
First-image
'Special 80+ smash': Shafali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
