'Mocking my integrity...': Adah Sharma recalls tough journey of The Kerala Story release, says 'audience aap jeet gaye'

Adah Sharma is elated with the audience's response to her latest film, The Kerala Story. Sudipto Sen's directorial was released with mixed critical reception, but it got exceptional acceptance from the masses. In one week, the film has touched the 100-crore mark worldwide, and it will soon enter the 100-crore club in India as well.

Till now, The Kerala Story has broken several records and set new benchmarks at the box office. Despite facing bans in multiple states, and protests against the movie, The Kerala Story has already become a winner at the box office. Adah Sharma took another opportunity to thank the audience and expressed her gratitude for accepting the film, against all odds.

On Saturday, May 13. Adah shared a still from the movie and wrote a long note that says, "Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, Our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie getting banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched... BUT you ,the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no1 Female Lead movie first week of ALL TIME." Sharma further added, "Wowww! Audience aap Jeet Gaye. You won #adahsharma."

Owing to the blockbuster success of the film, Adah's The Kerala Story co-star Yogita Bihani joined for an exclusive conversation with DNA, decoding the success of The Kerala Story. In The Kerala Story, Yogita plays a headstrong girl, Nimah Mathews. Sharing her reaction to the film's success, Yogita said, "I and Adah were just talking the other day. Humne badi imaandari se film banai hai (We have made this film with honesty). For us, it (the film) was like a college project, that we did with utmost dedication and we submitted. We never knew that this will happen. All of us are in shock that people have received the film so well. We are surprised and we're getting surprised every day, thinking aacha yeh bhi ho sakta hai. We all are stunned." The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.