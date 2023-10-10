Headlines

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Mira Nair will be heading the jury for the South Asia Competition at this year's Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair was announced as the head of jury at this year’s South Asia competition at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The filmmaker, whose films have been acclaimed world over and been nominated for an Oscar, expressed delight at the opportunity.

The South Asia Competition will lead the awards categories screening 14 films from debut and second-time filmmakers from different parts of South Asia and Diaspora. Jio MAMI is dedicated to hosting the world’s biggest and most prestigious South Asian Film Festival, focused on building an ecosystem for new cinematic voices, facilitating the exchange of ideas, collaborations, and business opportunities, while bringing the best of world cinema to Mumbai. The festival is devoted to highlighting the best of South Asian, South Asian Diaspora, and international cinema, with a focus on supporting and promoting independent and emerging filmmakers from South Asia.

Anupama Chopra, Festival Director at Jio MAMI, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Mira Nair as the head of the jury - South Asia Competition. Mira is the OG Disruptor! She has created an indelible mark on global cinema with her outstanding work”

Commenting on her new role, Mira Nair said, “If we don't tell our own stories, no one else will. My mantra for a long time, which is why I am honoured to preside over the MAMI jury for the South Asia competition this year. I look forward to being inspired and excited by new voices in cinema from close to home. It is so important that MAMI recognizes the best first or early films because nothing can be more encouraging than one's peers and gurus of cinema putting the wind in our sails! Winning the Caméra d'Or for my first film, Salaam Bombay!, opened horizons everywhere. Our MAMI jury looks forward to doing the same for young filmmakers today.”

Mira Nair is best known for groundbreaking films like Salaam Bombay, which was nominated for an Oscar and won the CaméraD’or at Cannes Film Festival in 1988. After critically-acclaimed titles like Mississippi Masala (1991) and Hysterical Blindness (2001), Nair made Monsoon Wedding in 2001. The film remained the highest-grossing Indian film overseas for over a decade. The filmmaker has also helmed The Namesake (2006), The Reluctant Fundamentalist (2012), and web series A Suitable Boy (2020). Her most recent endeavor was directing Monsoon Wedding the Musical, which opened in New York City in May 2023 and is bound for Broadway.

