Meet actress who has five back-to-back flops opposite five superstars, no hit in three years, still charges...

Despite earning critical appreciation for her performances, Pooja Hegde has failed to score a solo hit in Bollywood, and she has given box office disasters with Ram Charan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, and Ranveer Singh.

An actor's stardom is measured by box office collections. The stronger you have a box office pull, the bigger the actor you become. Today, the word pan-India has become quite popular. Thanks to SS Rajamouli, for bringing the Megaforce Prabhas into the North with Baahubali, and blurring the boundaries.

However, being a pan-India actor doesn't mean that the artiste has a great run at the box office, and he or she is a safe bet. There is an actor, who is a superstar in Telugu but is having tough luck to crack Bollywood. She has been part of the biggest pan-India films, worked with superstars across the languages, and she has delivered some of the biggest flops of recent times. We are talking about Pooja Hegde.

The hard luck of Pooja Hegde in Bollywood

Pooja started her career in 2012 with the Tamil film Mugamoodi, which was a commercial hit. Later, Pooja started working in Telugu films and gained success with Oka Laila Kosam (2014) and Mukunda (2014). After making a mark in Tamil and Telugu, Pooja embarked towards Bollywood. Pooja signed Ashutosh Govariker's Mohenjo Daro, and she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. The much-awaited movie was released in 2016, but it was a major commercial flop.

After the disastrous fate of Mohenjo Daro, Pooja returned from working in Telugu films and made her come back to the North three years later. Pooja's second Hindi film was the Akshay Kumar-starrer ensemble comedy film Housefull 4 (2019), which became a super hit. However, apart from Housefull 4, Pooja hasn't given any solo hits in Bollywood. Her next two Hindi films were Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus and Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Both films were critically panned and flopped badly at the box office.

Pooja Hegde and her series of flops

Before Cirkus and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja was also seen helming a pan-India film with Prabhas, the romantic drama, Radhe Shyam. Upon release, the movie became one of the biggest box office flops, leading to a loss of Rs 170 crores. The film, made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, did not perform as per the expectations. As per trade sources, the film did a business of Rs 130 crore net worldwide, ending up Rs 170 crore short of recovering its budget. Pooja also starred in Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's Acharya, and that was also a big box office dud. Pooja's film with Thalapathy Vijay, Beast also underperformed. Pooja has not given a solo hit in Bollywood, and has not given a hit in the last three years. As Sacnilk reported, Pooja's last film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan only grossed Rs 184 crore worldwide. Despite her back-to-back failures, Pooja reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film. On the work front, she will next be seen with Shahid Kapoor in the action thriller Deva.