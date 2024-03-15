Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

Kartik Aaryan once owned a third-hand car, and he was even ousted from Dostana 2, then he revived Bollywood with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and now owns swanky cars including Lamborgini, Range Rover SV.

In Bollywood, some actors hail from a film family, and some artistes have no film background or backing. Usually, a star kid does get a launchpad in Bollywood easily as compared to an outsider. Today we will discuss an actor who entered Bollywood without any influential support. He had no godfather. He didn't make his debut on the lines of Kumar Gaurav or Hrithik Roshan. But he went on to become a bankable star within 12 years. Today Kartik Aaryan is leading big banners' films and owns a variety of expensive cars. But there was a time when he was driving a third-hand car.

Kartik Aaryan: An engineering graduate who dared to dream big

Born on November 22, 1990, Kartik hailed from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. After completing his schooling in Gwalior, he went to Mumbai to pursue an engineering degree in biotechnology from D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai. During his college days, Kartik would skip classes and travel almost two hours for auditions.

After trying to crack audition for years, Kartik bagged his first film, and then he told his parents about his aspiration of becoming an actor. On his mother's insistence, Kartik completed his engineering degree after the release of his debut movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Kartik Aaryan: The upcoming star turned unprofessional star?

From 2015-2019, Kartik gave several blockbusters, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Lukka Chuppi. Kartik was called the next bankable star and he collaborated with the biggest filmmakers including Karan Johar. Kartik was signed to lead the much-delayed Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. The project went on the floors in 2019 but an official update in 2021 left his fans shocked.

On April 16, 2021, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issued a statement and announced that Dostana 2 would be recast and the project went on hold indefinitely. Soon reports of the actor's alleged fallout with the director started grabbing eyeballs. There were also rumours that Kartik was called 'unprofessional' by Karan, and due to their differences, the producer kicked him out of the project.

The comeback of Kartik Aaryan as 'Saviour of Bollywood'

In 2021, Kartik silenced naysayers by his performances in Dhamaka. Next year, Kartik led a horror-comedy that revived Bollywood from a low phase. Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster, grossing Rs 265 crores worldwide. Kartik bounced back and gained his position as a bankable star again. Kartik's last film Satyaprem Ki Katha was also a box office success.

Kartik Aaryan's swanky car collection

The actor is fond of cars and bikes. During the initial stage of career, he bought a third-hand car as his first car. At present, Kartik owns luxurious models like the BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, and Lamborghini Urus Capsule. This month, Kartik added Rs 6 crore worth of Porsche 718 Boxster to his car collection.

Kartik Aaryan upcoming projects

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri. He has also completed Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion.