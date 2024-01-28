Meet director who made same film three times with 3 superstars, all blockbusters, died after last film flopped

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet director who made same film three times with 3 superstars, all blockbusters, died after last film flopped

A superhit director made the same film thrice in three different languages with three different superstars and all ended up being hits.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 11:15 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Remakes are nothing new in world cinema. In India, particularly, remaking films from different languages is a trend as old as films themselves. Filmmakers have remaking other directors’ films from different languages for decades. And then there are some directors who remake their own films in Hindi. But above them all was one man, who remade his own film two times, in different languages, and scored a box office superhit each time.

The director who made the same film three times

Siddique, the popular filmmaker from Malayalam cinema, was known for making comedies all through the 90s and 2000s, initially with his co-director Lal and later solo. In 2010, he made a masala comedy titled Bodyguard, starring Dileep in the title role, along with Nayanthara in her Malayalam comeback. The film released on Pongal weekend and was a runaway hit, grossing over Rs 50 crore, a huge sum for a Malayalam film.

Encouraged by this, Siddique made the same film again, this time in Tamil. The Tamil version was made under the title Kaavalan. This version released exactly one year later, on Pongal 2011, starring Thalapathy Vijay ad Asin in the lead roles. The film was a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

But Siddique was not done. Later that year, he remade this film again, again with the title of Bodyguard. The Hindi remake starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor and was released in August 2011. A huge hit globally, the film earned Rs 253 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Siddique’s subsequent career

Siddique had had a stellar career prior to this triple success. Having started as an assistant to Faazil, he soon began directing films as part of the director Siddique-Lal, before branching out individually when Lal turned to acting. After Bodyguard, Siddique further saw success with films like Bhaskar the Rascal, which he remade in Tamil as well. However, in 2020, he faced the failure of his film Big Brother. The Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan-starrer made only Rs 6 crore.

Siddique’s untimely death

Siddique’s plans to make another film after Big Brother were stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic. And as it turned out, it was to be his final film. On August 7, 2023, Siddique suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital in Kochi. He underwent treatment for liver-related ailments but passed away the following day at the age of 63. He was survived by his wife and three daughters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ocher Studio: Bridging the past and present in artistic splendor

Sakat Chauth 2024: Know date, chaturthi tithi, rituals and more

AI and IoT: The new drivers of railroad innovation

Viral video: MS Dhoni's luxurious glass bike garage in Ranchi - watch

Watch: Female fan kisses Bobby Deol while taking selfie in viral video, netizens say 'agar koi ladka kisi heroine ko...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE