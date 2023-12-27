Meet director of India's first Rs 100 crore film, not Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Rajamouli, Yash Chopra; 9 flops ended career

Headlines

Russia's Iskitimka river turns beetroot red, here's why

Meet Isheta Salgaocar, Harvard graduate niece of Mukesh Ambani, she is married to…

Armor-like skin of this animal serves as 'bulletproof jacket' against predators

Not Vidya Balan, but this National Awardee was considered to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

Ammonia gas leak in Chennai fertiliser unit, 25 hospitalised

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Russia's Iskitimka river turns beetroot red, here's why

Visibility zero! dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, flight-train operations hit badly

9 Indian batters to score 100s in Boxing Day Test

7 Bollywood celebs who you never knew are part of Kapoor family

8 vegetables high in fibre

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Visibility zero! dense fog shrouds Delhi-NCR, flight-train operations hit badly

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

Not Vidya Balan, but this National Awardee was considered to play Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet director of India's first Rs 100 crore film, not Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Rajamouli, Yash Chopra; 9 flops ended career

The director who gave India's first Rs 100-crore film tragically ended his career after nine back-to-back flop films.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 100-crore club of Indian cinema refers to a collection of films that have netted Rs 100 crore at the box office in India. The club began in 2008 with Aamir Khan’s Ghajini but over the years, a few films have been added to the club retroactively, always with an asterisk. The first of these was released way back in the 1980s and was helmed by a man who never gave another blockbuster.

The director of India’s first Rs 100-crore film

Babbar Subhash, also known in the film circles as B Subhash, was a filmmaker who began his journey in Bollywood in the late-1970s. His first directorial was the 1978 release Apna Khoon, starring Shashi Kapoor, Ashok Kumar, and Hema Malini. A couple of other lukewarm successes followed but it was the 1982 dance film Disco Dancer that made Subhash an established filmmaker. The film, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Kim, earned Rs 6 crore in India but was a runaway hit in the Soviet Union. By the mid-80s, it had grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide, becoming the first Indian film to do so. No other Indian film could replicate the feat for another decade, when Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge joined the club.

Babbar Subhash’s film journey

The 100-crore club, today, has come to be synonymous with directors like Rohit Shetty (who has given the most number of such hits), Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani (every film of these two has entered the club), and SS Rajamouli. But Subhash founded the club years before any of them even shouted ‘action’ on a film set. And yet, Disco Dancer was the zenith of his career. Subhash saw some success with Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki (1984) and Adventures of Tarzan (1985). But after his 1987 hit Dance Dance, it was all downhill. From the late-80s to the late-90s, Subhash directed nine back-to-back unsuccessful films. This included his first and only international production Divine Lovers, which starred Hollywood actor Maxwell Caulfield.

Babbar Subhash’s last film was Classic Dance of Love, which also marked his last collaboration with Mithun Chakraborty. After the film’s release and subsequent box office failure in 2005, the filmmaker then took a backseat from active direction.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who worked for 22 years in US, moved to India to build her own firm, funded over 100 startups

Orry reveals this Bollywood star supported him when he 'hit a very dark rock bottom in life'

Uttar Pradesh to get India's first 'AI city', details inside

What happens to your body if you stop consuming sugar for a week?

Viral: Dua Lipa starts her Indian journey, seeks blessings at Bangla Sahib, visits Humayun's Tomb in Delhi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE