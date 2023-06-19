Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Meet Bobby Deol’s lesser-known wife Tanya Deol, who is as beautiful as a Bollywood star, her millionaire father was...

One person which grabbed everyone's attention during the wedding celebrations of Karan Deol was Bobby Deol and his beautiful wife Tanya Deol.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Meet Bobby Deol’s lesser-known wife Tanya Deol, who is as beautiful as a Bollywood star, her millionaire father was...
Meet Bobby Deol’s lesser-known wife Tanya Deol, who is as beautiful as a Bollywood star, her millionaire father was...

Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol got married to his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday (June 18) and the marriage ceremony was attended by grandfather Dharmendra, uncles Bobby Deol, Abhya Deol and several other members of the Deol family. One person which grabbed everyone’s attention during the wedding celebrations was Bobby Deol’s beautiful wife Tanya Deol. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol performed a couple of dances during Karan Deol’s sangeet ceremony and now the photos and videos of Tanya Deol have viral on the internet.

Tanya Deol prefers to live a private life and stays away from the limelight like other ‘bahus’ of the Deol family. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol got married in 1996 and the couple has two sons named Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Tanya Deol’s father Devendra Ahuja, was a multi-millionaire. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company. Tanya Deol also has a brother named Vikram Ahuja and a sister Munisha.

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol first met during an interaction with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in 2009. "I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky Panday's house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn't pay me, he kept saying he'd take me out for a meal. I was like 'what's wrong with this guy?'" she once said about her first meeting with the Bollywood star.

Tanya added, "And then, a while later, he called me up. It was at some absurd hour at night. And I was fast asleep. So I pick up the phone and I say to him, 'I'll call you tomorrow'. He says, 'you don't know who I am?'"

 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS Athar Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for father, wife Dr Mehreen Qazi reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.