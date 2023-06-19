Meet Bobby Deol’s lesser-known wife Tanya Deol, who is as beautiful as a Bollywood star, her millionaire father was...

Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol got married to his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday (June 18) and the marriage ceremony was attended by grandfather Dharmendra, uncles Bobby Deol, Abhya Deol and several other members of the Deol family. One person which grabbed everyone’s attention during the wedding celebrations was Bobby Deol’s beautiful wife Tanya Deol. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol performed a couple of dances during Karan Deol’s sangeet ceremony and now the photos and videos of Tanya Deol have viral on the internet.

Tanya Deol prefers to live a private life and stays away from the limelight like other ‘bahus’ of the Deol family. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol got married in 1996 and the couple has two sons named Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Tanya Deol’s father Devendra Ahuja, was a multi-millionaire. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company. Tanya Deol also has a brother named Vikram Ahuja and a sister Munisha.

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol first met during an interaction with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in 2009. "I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky Panday's house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn't pay me, he kept saying he'd take me out for a meal. I was like 'what's wrong with this guy?'" she once said about her first meeting with the Bollywood star.

Tanya added, "And then, a while later, he called me up. It was at some absurd hour at night. And I was fast asleep. So I pick up the phone and I say to him, 'I'll call you tomorrow'. He says, 'you don't know who I am?'"