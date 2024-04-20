Meet actress, Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection, marriage ended when..

Many love stories in Bollywood witness a bitter end which sometimes leaves even fans in shock as they find it difficult to believe that their favourite stars would part ways after being married for many years.

One such incident took place when an Air Force officer's daughter fell in love with a Muslim actor. We are talking about Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta. While Aamir Khan is always known to keep his personal and professional life separate, there was a time when the superstar had described separation from his first wife Reena Dutta as the worst phase of his life.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got secretly married in 1986. Reena Dutta rebelled against her family to marry Aamir Khan as they both belonged to different religions. While Reena was a Hindu, Aamir Khan was a Muslim, and therefore, Reena's father, an Air Force officer, did not approve of their relationship.

Aamir Khan was 20 and Reena was 18 when they first started dating each other and eventually got married during the shooting of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

As soon as Aamir turned 21, he and Reena went to the court and got their marriage registered. They went home after that. It was after a long time that Reena's family got to know about her marriage. After hearing the news of his daughter's marriage, Mr Dutta fell ill. He also had to be admitted to the hospital.

Aamir Khan's father, on the other hand, had no objections and welcomed Reena as his daughter-in-law into the family. Reena's father took a lot of time to accept her marriage with Aamir Khan.

Even though Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta fought hard for their love, their relationship turned sour after 16 years.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002. They have two children - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. After the divorce, Reena Dutta never got married again.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, married Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple fell in love while filming 'Lagaan'. In 2011 their son Azad Rao Khan was born. In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation and said that they would raise their son Azad as co-parents.

