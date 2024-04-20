Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani once gifted a luxurious private jet worth Rs 240 crore to....

Meet actress who had multiple affairs, never got married, is single mother, left Akshay, Kareena film midway due to..

Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob in Bengaluru, shares shocking video: 'Are we living in Pakistan?'

Meet IPS officer who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, was inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, her father is..

Meet actress, Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection, marriage ended when..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who had multiple affairs, never got married, is single mother, left Akshay, Kareena film midway due to..

Meet actress, Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection, marriage ended when..

India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, its not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha

Batters with most runs after turning 40 in IPL

10 simple ways to lower blood sugar spike

Rarest animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress who had multiple affairs, never got married, is single mother, left Akshay, Kareena film midway due to..

Meet actress, Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection, marriage ended when..

Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob in Bengaluru, shares shocking video: 'Are we living in Pakistan?'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection, marriage ended when..

As soon as Aamir turned 21, he and Reena went to the court and got their marriage registered. They went home after that. It was after a long time that Reena's family got to know about her marriage.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many love stories in Bollywood witness a bitter end which sometimes leaves even fans in shock as they find it difficult to believe that their favourite stars would part ways after being married for many years. 

One such incident took place when an Air Force officer's daughter fell in love with a Muslim actor. We are talking about Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta. While Aamir Khan is always known to keep his personal and professional life separate, there was a time when the superstar had described separation from his first wife Reena Dutta as the worst phase of his life.  

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got secretly married in 1986. Reena Dutta rebelled against her family to marry Aamir Khan as they both belonged to different religions. While Reena was a Hindu, Aamir Khan was a Muslim, and therefore, Reena's father, an Air Force officer, did not approve of their relationship.

Aamir Khan was 20 and Reena was 18 when they first started dating each other and eventually got married during the shooting of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. 

As soon as Aamir turned 21, he and Reena went to the court and got their marriage registered. They went home after that. It was after a long time that Reena's family got to know about her marriage. After hearing the news of his daughter's marriage, Mr Dutta fell ill. He also had to be admitted to the hospital.

Aamir Khan's father, on the other hand, had no objections and welcomed Reena as his daughter-in-law into the family. Reena's father took a lot of time to accept her marriage with Aamir Khan. 

Even though Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta fought hard for their love, their relationship turned sour after 16 years.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002. They have two children - a son named Junaid and a daughter, Ira. After the divorce, Reena Dutta never got married again. 

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, married Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple fell in love while filming 'Lagaan'. In 2011 their son Azad Rao Khan was born. In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation and said that they would raise their son Azad as co-parents.

READ | India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, its not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who married a CM against her family's wishes, became his second wife, her net worth is..

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi, accuses him of running 'school of corruption' in country

'We certainly support...': US on Elon Musk's remarks on India's permanent UNSC seat

Watch: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan and others cast vote in Chennai for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Meet superstar who got married at peak of her career, got divorced after 9 years of marriage, is now living as..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement