Meet actress who became superstar with debut film, fell in love with first co-star, got engaged, broke it off due to..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Not only in Bollywood but in South cinema as well, many actresses have managed to create a niche for themselves in a short time. Today, we will tell you about one such actress from the South who has created such an identity for herself that she is in demand not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Rashmika Mandanna who became an overnight star right after her debut film. People are not only fans of her acting but also her beauty which is why they refer to her as 'National Crush'. 

Rashmika made her acting debut with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party' (2016) and had her first Telugu film debut with 'Chalo' (2018). Rashmika garnered immense popularity from her debut film but she became a superstar after starring in the 2018 film 'Geetha Govindam'. 

She became even more popular when she played the lead role in 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2022). In 2023, she also had her highest-grossing release with 'Animal'. Over the years, Rashmika has worked with many superstars including Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others. 

As for her personal life, many people are unaware that Rashmika Mandanna began dating her co-star Rakshit Shetty during the making of her debut film 'Kirik Party'. The couple got engaged in 2017 but then mutually ended their engagement in September 2018, citing compatibility issues. Their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch as many issues seemed to have cropped up between their families.

Rashmika Mandanna is now rumoured to be dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The two are often in the news for the same, however, both Rashmika and Vijay are yet to confirm their relationship. 

