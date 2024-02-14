Meet actress who gave 25 flop films in 23 years, no solo hit, one decision by her mother changed her life, she is..

After her debut, Esha continuously gave flop films. From 2002 to 2004, 6 films starring Esha Deol failed at the box office. This list included films like 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa', 'Kucch To Hai', 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne', 'LOC Kargil', and 'Yuva'.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol entered the film industry as the daughter of two superstars but she could not maintain a successful career in Bollywood. Her personal life also went through a tumultuous time recently as she separated from her husband of more than a decade. It has been 20 years since Esha Deol made her debut but unfortunately, she could not ever give a solo hit film in her life. In her 23 years of film career, Esha Deol has such a record in her name, due to which she is often in the news.

Bollywood actress Esha Deol, who is going to turn 43, recently ended her marriage of 12 years. Esha Deol, a mother of two daughters, has announced her separation from her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani. The couple is going to get divorced. Esha Deol, however, has all the support she needs as she comes from a close-knit family. Esha Deol is close to her mother Hema Malini. It was Hema Malini who had advised Esha to join Bollywood and make a career in the film industry. But unfortunately, Esha Deol could not achieve stardom like her mother Hema Malini, and father Dharmendra.

Esha Deol started her acting career in a lead role with Vinay Shukla's 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' (2002) opposite Aftab Shivdasani. The film was a flop at the box office.

Let us tell you that in the year 2004, Esha had consulted with her mother Hema Malini to do a film, in which she was seen in a bikini for the first time. That film was 'Dhoom'. In this film, Esha was seen opposite Uday Chopra. The actress made a lot of headlines with this film.

Esha had asked her mother's permission to wear a bikini in this film and Hema agreed to it. This decision of Hema proved to be very lucky for Esha's career. In the film, the actress did many scenes in a bikini dress. The film was a hit at the box office and the fans also liked Esha's style.

After the film 'Dhoom', Esha gave another superhit film in 2005. That film was 'No Entry'. Esha's ten films proved to be hits at the box office.

After ten films, Esha created a record in Bollywood by giving dozens of flop films including 'Main Aisa Hi Hu', 'Kaal', 'Tell Me O Kkhuda', 'Hijack', 'Money Hai To Honey Hai', 'Darling', 'Cash', among others which all proved to be flops and disasters.

In her career spanning 23 years, Esha Deol has worked in nearly 25 films. Out of these, only a few of her films performed well at the box office. In most of the films that were a hit, Esha Deol was seen as the second lead or in a supporting role.