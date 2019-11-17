'Malang': Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani make for a fresh and hot couple in the new still

Headlines

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 16,98,000 crore Reliance seeks shareholders' nod to appoint him as...

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Malang': Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani make for a fresh and hot couple in the new still

The makers of 'Malang' took to their social media pages and shared the first look of the lead actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have been shooting for Mohit Suri's upcoming directorial Malang for a very long time. The duo along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu shot for the film in Goa and also in Mumbai. This is the first time we will be seeing all four of them together in a film while it's Aditya's second outing with Mohit after Aashiqui 2. On Saturday, it was Aditya's birthday and the makers decided to share his first look from Malang.

In the first look, a shirtless Aditya is seen flaunting his washboard abs while sporting cargo pants, bandana and black sunglasses. He is seen dancing with Disha in the still which seems to be from one of the songs. Mohit shared the still with a caption stating, "Let’s go back to Goa for some raver times…..Wishing you a mad birthday Adi!!#AdityaRoyKapur @dishapatani"

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

MALANG

A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on

Aditya after Kalank has two films in his kitty - Malang and Sadak 2. Talking about keeping himself busy, he told DNA After Hrs earlier, "I need to learn how to multitask a little better. A part of why I love making a movie is because I treat my outdoors and my schedules almost like an escape from everyday, mundane life. I’m really happy to be working in all these films. My only fear is, I want to be able to give my best in everything I do. Certain things require preparation and time. So, I’m having to find more hours in a day to be able to do justice to my work. While I’m very excited and really happy working 18-hour-long days, I need to put in that effort in doing the homework, too, and not let it go just because I’m tired. It’s the time where I’m having to push myself a little more than normal."

Malang is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector

Ileana D’Cruz names his son ‘Koa Phoenix Dolan’; here's what it means

'I don’t consider it old-school...': Anil Sharma compares real-action in Gadar 2 with Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE