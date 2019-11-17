'Malang': Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani make for a fresh and hot couple in the new still

The makers of 'Malang' took to their social media pages and shared the first look of the lead actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have been shooting for Mohit Suri's upcoming directorial Malang for a very long time. The duo along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu shot for the film in Goa and also in Mumbai. This is the first time we will be seeing all four of them together in a film while it's Aditya's second outing with Mohit after Aashiqui 2. On Saturday, it was Aditya's birthday and the makers decided to share his first look from Malang.

In the first look, a shirtless Aditya is seen flaunting his washboard abs while sporting cargo pants, bandana and black sunglasses. He is seen dancing with Disha in the still which seems to be from one of the songs. Mohit shared the still with a caption stating, "Let’s go back to Goa for some raver times…..Wishing you a mad birthday Adi!!#AdityaRoyKapur @dishapatani"

Check it out below:

Aditya after Kalank has two films in his kitty - Malang and Sadak 2. Talking about keeping himself busy, he told DNA After Hrs earlier, "I need to learn how to multitask a little better. A part of why I love making a movie is because I treat my outdoors and my schedules almost like an escape from everyday, mundane life. I’m really happy to be working in all these films. My only fear is, I want to be able to give my best in everything I do. Certain things require preparation and time. So, I’m having to find more hours in a day to be able to do justice to my work. While I’m very excited and really happy working 18-hour-long days, I need to put in that effort in doing the homework, too, and not let it go just because I’m tired. It’s the time where I’m having to push myself a little more than normal."

Malang is slated to release on February 14, 2020.