Malaika Arora looks sizzling hot in yellow dress, fans say 'doll lag rahi hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora never fails to give us fashion goals, she is one of the most stunning actresses in the country who knows how to turn heads with her glamour and style. Her latest viral video is the proof.

In the latest viral video, Malaika can be seen wearing a yellow short dress and glasses, teamed up with a black bag. The clip has been shared by Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Sunflower energy on!! Malaika Arora in a beautiful yellow dress is flaunting her perfect body and looks!!” In no time the clip went viral on social media and netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Look amazing in this outfit.”

The second one said, “Doll lagrai hai malai.” The third one wrote, “Looking nice lekin iknke itne bade bag me itna kya hota ye to Aj tak nahi pata chala.” The fourth person commented, “What a beautiful dress.” The fifth one said, “Beautiful.” The fifth one said, “She looks stunning.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor recently celebrated his birthday on June 26 in the company of his girlfriend Malaika Arora, sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, and close friends. The event was an intimate affair, and pictures and videos from the celebration were widely shared on social media by fans and paparazzi pages. Malaika's stunning outfit from the occasion caught everyone's attention, and if you're interested in recreating her look, we have some exciting news for you.

Malaika Arora's eye-catching dress is from the renowned Spanish luxury fashion house, Loewe. Specifically, she wore the Anthurium Tank Dress in Ribbed Cotton Jersey, which is part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by the Anthurium flower—a heart-shaped blossom that blooms throughout the year. This exquisite piece can be added to your wardrobe for a price of ₹99,000.

