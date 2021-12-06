Malaika Arora goes scuba diving in Maldives, shares jaw-dropping pic in swimwear

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who were vacationing in the Maldives, have been increasing the temperature on social media with their sizzling and romantic photos. They appear to be having a good time in the images and videos.

Malaika has now added to her Instagram posts by sharing a stunning shot of herself scuba diving, which has gone viral.

Take a look at the post here-

Recently Arjun Kapoor shared an amazing video with his lady love in which they can be seen working out inside a pool.

Sharing the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I’m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!” Malika can be seen wearing a neon bikini in the video. In no time, the clip went viral and people started commenting on it.

Arjun was seen cycling shirtless with only a pair of sunglasses in another video, followed by Malaika, who wore a neon green bralette top with matching shorts. Arjun poked fun of Malaika, saying she had no idea he was filming her and that riding was ‘not her expertise’

Arjun also shared a video of Malaika riding a bicycle in a full-sleeved bodycon short dress, describing her as ‘always full of poise and grace’.