JNUSU Election 2024: Left wins all four seats, defeats ABVP

GT vs MI IPL 2024: Sai Sudarshan, Mohit Sharma shine as Gujarat Titans clinch 6-run win over Mumbai Indians

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP drops Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, fields...

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases 5th list, Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil get ticket

Bollywood

Madgaon Express box office collection day 3: Kunal Kemmu film continues to grow, earns Rs 7.10 crore in opening weekend

The buddy comedy Madgaon Express, helmed by Kunal Kemmu in his directorial debut, stars Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyenndu in the lead roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 11:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Madgaon Express
Helmed by Kunal Kemmu in his directorial debut, the film Madgaon Express was released in the theatres this Friday on March 22. Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyenndu-starrer buddy comedy opened to extremely positive reviews from audiences and critics, who have praised its humour, writing, direction, and performances.

After collecting Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day, Madgaon Express took a huge jump on its second day of release and collected Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. On its third day of release, i.e. Sunday, March 24, the comedy added Rs 2.85 crore to its earnings, taking the  opening weekend collection to Rs 7.10 crore, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

The Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut clashed at the box office with Randeep Hooda's directorial debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also released in the cinemas this Friday. Headlined by Hooda himself in the titular role, the historical biographical film is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India's most controversial revolutionaries. 

Madgaon Express has defeated Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the opening weekend. The latter, which also features Ankita Lokhande,  Amit Sial, Rajesh Khera, and Mrinal Dutt amongst others, has collected Rs 5.90 crore in its first three days of release, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. 

Apart from Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyenndu, the Kunal Kemmu film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. The comedy is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

READ | Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, or Tabu; this actress has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress

