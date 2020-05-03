LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam Khan put up adorable act for Karan Johar & Zoya Akhtar's 'I For India'

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Jay Sean, Rohit Sharma and other celebrities would appear on the fundraiser event 'I For India' organized by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organized 'I For India', a fundraiser to fight coronavirus. Various celebrities like A R Rahman, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay – Atul, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ankur Tewari, Anoushka Shankar, Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, B Praak, Badshah, Bhumi Pednekar, Bryan Adams, Dia Mirza, Diljit Dosanjh, Divine, Dulquer Salmaan, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar & Band, Gulzar, Hariharan, Harshdeep Kaur, Hrithik Roshan, Jack Black, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Joe Jonas, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kate Bosworth, Katrina Kaif, Kevin Jonas, Kiran Rao, Kusha Kapila, Lilly Singh, Lisa Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, Mame Khan, Mick Jagger, Mindy Kaling, Nalandaway Foundation, Nick Jonas, Papon, Parineeti Chopra, Pritam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Raja Kumari, Rana Daggubati, Rani Mukherji, Ranveer Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Rohit Sharma, Russell Peters, Saif Ali Khan, Sania Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Shiamak Davar, Shreya Ghoshal, Shruti Haasan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonu & Nevaan Nigam, Sophie Turner, Sunidhi Chauhan, The Shillong Chamber Choir, Tiger Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli, Vishal Bhardwaj, Will Smith and Ustad Zakir Hussain are expected to be part of the show.

Catch it LIVE here:

Shankar Mahadevan performs with Ehsaan and Loy on 'Gallan Goodiyaan'. Shabana Azmi says she believes art should be used for social change. Tiger Shroff also shares his message with a smile. He asks fans to stay home. He is performing two songs for the fans. He sings 'Theher Ja' and 'Roop Tera Mastana'.

Shreya Ghoshal comes in next. Arjun Kapoor congratulated people for fighting coronavirus in solidarity. Papon asked people to show their love and care. He goes on to sing 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage'. Twinkle Khanna soon got in conversation with Dr. Shetty. Badshah comes in next. Lisa Mishra joins him. They sing 'Tareefan' and 'Genda Phool'.

Kusha Kapila performs an monologue as a nagging wife. Sidharth Malhotra comes up with his pet dog Oscar. He raises awareness about pets. Ajay-Atul say prayers in Marathi. Zakir Hussain performs on his tabla next. Vidya Balan whispers about increasing domestic violence. Madhuri Dixit speaks with her son Arin Nene. They reprise Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'.

Jack Black joins in. Katrina Kaif talks about fronline workers. She joins Mohit Bhatnagar and Vaani. Sunidhi Chauhan comes live and assures people that the problem will pass. She croons 'Gun Guna Re' from 'Agneepath'. Kartik Aaryan comes and promises to not say any monologue. He dons a heavy beard look. He pleads fans to help the daily-wage workers. Jay Sean croons 'Tere Naal Nachna'. Sania Mirza talks about shortage of food but abundance of solidarity.

Rajakumari comes on the show and wishes to share music that inspires her. She croons 'Be Careful'. Dia Mirza talks about the environment. Zoya Akhtar grins as she talks about a piece she came off the internet. She narrates a poem called 'We fell asleep'. Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the novel pandemic. He says a shayari. The artist then goes on to croon 'Saadi Galli' and 'Mitti Di Khushboo'.

Karan Johar interacts with Dr. Jayanti Shastri. Bhumi Pednekar requests people to show solidarity.

Divine raps to 'Kohinoor'. Abhishek Bachchan, who appears to have gained weight, donned a heavy beard and moustache. Javed Akhtar talks about his poem 'Hunger' and recites it. Harshdeep Kaur talks about the less-priveleged. She croons 'Ik Onkar' and 'Kabira'.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about the less-fortunate and difficult times. Kareena talks about sharing fear and anxiety with familiies thanks to technology. She asks to reconnect with old friends and family. Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj sing 'O Saathi Re'. Aditya Roy Kapur talks about the cause. B Praak talks about the fight. He croons 'Teri Mitti'.

Dulquer Salmaan narrates a frontline story. Kate Bosworth sent a message to remember being kind. Kapil Sharma congratulates Karan and Zoya for the initiative. He croons 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai' before signing off.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas calls lockdown and social distancing new normal, and talks about frontline workers. She reminds how her parents are doctors and thus they all keep patients before everything. She urges people to let professionals do their jobs. AR Rahman talks about how music can inspire change. Shruti Haasan and Rana Daggubati talk about how our personalities are being built under COVID-19 and value of every single thing. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also share their message.

Mindy Kaling is seen with a mini pink guitar. Virat Kohli talks about uncertainity and praises frontline workers. Farhan Akhtar thanks people and performs a song and poem. He croons 'Tum Ho Toh'. Farah Khan also narrates a story of a doctor. Anushka Sharma talks about the immediate impact under the situation. Mame Khan croons Rajasthani folk song 'Padharo Maare Des'.

Varun Dhawan urges people to stand for one another. Shiamak Davar and his dancers were introduced, and Varun Dhawan is seen crooning with them. Russel Peters calls himself India in North America.

Nick Jonas says his heart breaks for people affected by COVID-19. He croons 'Puffing My Chest'. Priyanks Chopra comes and surprises Nick in the video. Rani salutes all the real heroes. Hariharan talks about unity and croons a song. Karan Johar talks to Natasha Poonawalla. Aadar Poonawalla says that if their medicine works, then it would be available by September.

Lilly Singh put on an act for the fundraiser. Diljit Dosanjh shares love and sings 'Ikk Kudi'. Gulzar recites a poem. Mick Jagger comes back. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes a pause as she talks about the difficult times. She talks to Dr. Bhujrang Pai. Parineeti Chopra says she stands in solidarity with every individual affected. She croons 'Teri Mitti'.

Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude to be part of the initiative. He is seen on the piano. He plays and croons Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan'. Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt come on the video together. Alia talks about feeling hopeful and Shaheen asks people to help as much as they can. Ankur Tiwari joins them. While he plays the guitar, Alia croons 'Ikk Kudi'.

Kevin Jonas, Danielle and their kids send their message of positivity. Pritam sings 'Shaayad' with Arijit Singh. Rohit Sharma talks to Srijana. Mira Nair pays tribtue to Irrfan Khan, says he was alive to friendship among other things. She calls him one of the most beautiful listeners she ever knew. She points out there was never repition in his work and there was always honesty. She says he left an extraordinary legacy of work. She thanked him for his work. Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor. He says he saw mischief in Chintu's eyes. Like shared on his blog, Amitabh spoke about Rishi Kapoor's walk like Prithviraj Kapoor and qualities of Raj Kapoor.

Bryan Adams croons 'Shed A Light'. Sonu Nigam started his video by saying 'Vande Mataram' and crooning 'Dil Chahta Hai' song 'Tanhai', followed by 'Yeh Dil Deewana'. He then sang 'Suraj Hua Madham', post which Neevan joined him. His son sang 'Sugar' and 'Girls Like You'. Sonu took over and sang 'Bijuriya', followed by a song dedication to Karan Johar - 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Vicky Kaushal spoke about how we can do a surgical strike on COVID-19 by not leaving our houses. Ranveer comes next and raps 'Doori' from his film 'Gully Boy'. Will Smith talks about how India holds a special spot in his heart. Shah Rukh Khan sings a song created by Badshah. The song took a dig at 'Money Heist' song 'Bella Ciao'. AbRam made a cameo appearance as Shah Rukh croons the song. They even shared a lip kiss and AbRam ordered Shah Rukh Khan to leave.