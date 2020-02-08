Latest Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan, Natasha's wedding date out, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar reunite for film & more

In today's Bollywood news, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding date has been unveiled and Katrina Kaif is all set to reunite with director Ali Abbas Zafar; take a look at all other top stories of the day

Today in trending Bollywood news, after rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding venue, the date of their nuptial ceremony is out. Katrina Kaif is also all set to reunite with her 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in the dance party at Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's third birthday. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's 'Malang' first day Box Office collections have also been unveiled along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara'. Deepika Padukone also shared an image from her vacation with Ranveer Singh.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starring film 'Malang' opened to better collections than Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced movie 'Shikara'. The movie, however, has some more catching up to do which is expected over the weekend.

Videos of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu had gone viral from Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party. The latest video shows Kareena Kapoor Khan joining the dance party with 'Baby Shark'.

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar share a great personal and professional equation. They have previously worked together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'. However, latest reports suggest that they would reunite for superhero action franchise.

A day into Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's Bhatt wedding month being announced, another couple's wedding date is out. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal would reportedly tie the knot after his movie 'Coolie No 1's release.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flew off to a vacation a day back. Now Deepika shared a picture from their holiday, from a beach setting.