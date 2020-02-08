Latest Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan, Natasha's wedding date out, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar reunite for film & more

Headlines

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after rain washes out play on Day 5 of Manchester test

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Wordle 765 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 24

NIA files chargesheet against 3 terrorists linked with banned Khalistani outfits

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Latest Bollywood News: Varun Dhawan, Natasha's wedding date out, Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar reunite for film & more

In today's Bollywood news, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding date has been unveiled and Katrina Kaif is all set to reunite with director Ali Abbas Zafar; take a look at all other top stories of the day

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 08, 2020, 07:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today in trending Bollywood news, after rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding venue, the date of their nuptial ceremony is out. Katrina Kaif is also all set to reunite with her 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in the dance party at Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's third birthday. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's 'Malang' first day Box Office collections have also been unveiled along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara'. Deepika Padukone also shared an image from her vacation with Ranveer Singh.

 

1. 'Malang', 'Shikara' first day business: Aditya Roy Kapur starrer fares better than Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starring film 'Malang' opened to better collections than Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced movie 'Shikara'. The movie, however, has some more catching up to do which is expected over the weekend.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan sways to 'Baby Shark', joins Taimur Ali Khan, Innaya Kemmu on dance floor

Videos of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu had gone viral from Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi's birthday party. The latest video shows Kareena Kapoor Khan joining the dance party with 'Baby Shark'.

3. Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar to reunite for superhero action franchise?

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar share a great personal and professional equation. They have previously worked together in 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'. However, latest reports suggest that they would reunite for superhero action franchise.

4. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal all set to marry after 'Coolie No 1' release?

A day into Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's Bhatt wedding month being announced, another couple's wedding date is out. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal would reportedly tie the knot after his movie 'Coolie No 1's release.

5. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are on beach vacation; see pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh flew off to a vacation a day back. Now Deepika shared a picture from their holiday, from a beach setting.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani as Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail record…

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

Greed for power overrode national interest under previous government: PM Modi

Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE