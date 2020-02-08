Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are on beach vacation; see pic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on beach vacation, see pic

Deepika Padukone has been throwing hints about the vacation where is at. The actress left with husband Ranveer Singh a day back and she has now shared an image of footwear on the beach, thus hinting that they have gone to just a location.

Deepika shared a photo of black and white slippers lying in the sand, thus hinting that she is on a beach vacation with Ranveer Singh. She, however, did not reveal where the two are headed. "I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation," shared Deepika alongside the photo.

See her post here:

While Deepika Padukone, after the release of 'Chhapaak', was working on a few endorsements, Ranveer Singh also wrapped up 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. A day after the news of his movie wrap was unveiled, Ranveer and Deepika were headed to the undisclosed location for their holiday.

Deepika and Ranveer played parallel leads in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films aka 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Deepika, after turning a producer recently, is now producing as well as appearing in a cameo for Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83'.