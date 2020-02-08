Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are on beach vacation; see pic

Deepika Padukone just shared the first picture from her vacation with Ranveer Singh

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2020, 04:25 PM IST

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are on beach vacation; see pic
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on beach vacation, see pic

Deepika Padukone has been throwing hints about the vacation where is at. The actress left with husband Ranveer Singh a day back and she has now shared an image of footwear on the beach, thus hinting that they have gone to just a location.

Deepika shared a photo of black and white slippers lying in the sand, thus hinting that she is on a beach vacation with Ranveer Singh. She, however, did not reveal where the two are headed. "I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation," shared Deepika alongside the photo.

See her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

While Deepika Padukone, after the release of 'Chhapaak', was working on a few endorsements, Ranveer Singh also wrapped up 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. A day after the news of his movie wrap was unveiled, Ranveer and Deepika were headed to the undisclosed location for their holiday.

Deepika and Ranveer played parallel leads in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films aka 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Deepika, after turning a producer recently, is now producing as well as appearing in a cameo for Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83'.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture as Virat Kohli Slams his 45th ODI century
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.